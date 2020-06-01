Shelby County Health Department stops mask distribution due to chemical application

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says it’s stopped distributing knitted face masks over concerns about a chemical that was being applied to it.

According to the health department, the masks were treated with a chemical called Silvadur, an anti-microbial agent that prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

“Until more information is made available about Silvadur and its application to the masks, SCHD has stopped all distribution of the masks and is asking partnering agencies to also stop distributing them,” the agency said.

If you have one of the masks, you’re encouraged to stop using it and get a new one. You can also use a bandana or scarf if needed.

For instructions on how to make your own mask, click here.

Facial coverings are recommended when social distancing is difficult.