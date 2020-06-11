Shelby County Health Department resumes distribution of masks

Face masks manufactured by Renfro Corporation that were distributed to county health departments across Tennessee. On Tuesday, June 2 the state announced they have halted distribution of the face masks. Source: Rep. Gloria Johnson/Twitter

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Just 10 days after it stopped handing out masks from the state, the Shelby County Health Department is giving them a second change after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deemed them to be safe.

The health department stopped handing out the masks on June 1 over concerns about a chemical called silvadur. It’s used on the masks to prevent bacteria, but there were concerns about how it would affect people who inhale it.

The EPA said it’s extremely unlikely anyone would inhale the chemical and that the health risk is “negligible.”

The masks are free. All you have to do is show up at one of the locations listed below and ask for one.

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall, 38116