Shelby County Health Department reports significant increase in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported another significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

According to the latest numbers, 835 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the health department in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 43,641.

On Monday, there was an increase of 686 cases.

The previous single-day record was 700 new cases which was set July 14, according to WREG’s data.

As of Tuesday, there are also currently 389 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at hospitals in Shelby County. That’s an increase from Monday when they had 335.

That is of note for health officials because, combined with the non-COVID patients, hospitals are currently operating at 92 percent utilization when it comes to acute care. In the ICU departments, it’s 89 percent.