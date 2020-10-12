Shelby County health department releases order on evictions, school openings

Also says school boards in charge of opening/closing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new directive from the Shelby County Health Department states temporary housing may be available for people facing evictions, and clarifies who makes the call on school closures.

Health Directive No. 14 goes into effect at midnight Tuesday.

The document states that anyone who is quarantined, or has a family member who is, due to COVID-19 and is unable to secure housing can call the Shelby County Health Department at (901) 222-6275. Temporary housing may be available.

It also states that school openings ands closings are governed by local schopol boards, although the health department provides technical assistance to schools.