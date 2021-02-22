Shelby County Health Department releases new patch of appointments for Covid-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has released another patch of first and second-dose appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Please note, all appointments listed below were available as of 12:15 p.m. Monday. They will fill up fast. WREG can not sign you up for an appointment.
The appointments are for February 23 through February 27:
February 23, 26 – 27: (2nd Doses Pfizer and Moderna)
Germantown Baptist Church at 9450 Poplar Avenue
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/GermantownFeb23-26-27
(Please only sign up for an appointment if you received the 1st dose on or before the date indicated on the signup link)
February 24-25, 2021: (1st Dose Pfizer)
Germantown Baptist Church9450 Poplar Avenue
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/GermantownFeb24-25
February 25 – 26, 2021: (1st Dose Pfizer)
Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Road
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/pipkinfeb25-26
February 27, 2021: (1st and 2nd Doses Pfizer and Moderna):
Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Road
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/PipkinFeb27
February 26, 2021: (1st Doses Pfizer)
Anointed Temple Of Praise at 3939 Riverdale Road
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ATOP
February 27, 2021: (1st Doses Pfizer)
Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church at 1785 Elvis Presley Blvd.
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/CaneCreekBaptist