Shelby County Health Department releases new patch of appointments for Covid-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has released another patch of first and second-dose appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Please note, all appointments listed below were available as of 12:15 p.m. Monday. They will fill up fast. WREG can not sign you up for an appointment.

The appointments are for February 23 through February 27:

February 23, 26 – 27: (2nd Doses Pfizer and Moderna)

Germantown Baptist Church at 9450 Poplar Avenue
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/GermantownFeb23-26-27
(Please only sign up for an appointment if you received the 1st dose on or before the date indicated on the signup link)

February 24-25, 2021: (1st Dose Pfizer)

Germantown Baptist Church9450 Poplar Avenue
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/GermantownFeb24-25

February 25 – 26, 2021: (1st Dose Pfizer)

Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Road

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/pipkinfeb25-26

February 27, 2021: (1st and 2nd Doses Pfizer and Moderna):
Pipkin Building at 940 Early Maxwell Road
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/PipkinFeb27

February 26, 2021: (1st Doses Pfizer)
Anointed Temple Of Praise at 3939 Riverdale Road
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ATOP

February 27, 2021: (1st Doses Pfizer)
Cane Creek Missionary Baptist Church at 1785 Elvis Presley Blvd.
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/CaneCreekBaptist

