Shelby County Health Department lifts more restrictions on businesses

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department issued a new set of health guidelines on Wednesday that will lift more restrictions on businesses. The new order will go into effect on February 20.

According to the health department, restaurants will be allowed to sell food and drinks until midnight and eliminates capacity restrictions. All customers are still required to sit at least six feet apart at all times.

Bars will be allowed to reopen and seat up to two people in a party, with each party again being six feet apart.

Cigar and Hookah lounges will now have the same restictions as restaurants. They must also comply with Tennessee law when it comes to age of those participating as well as time and place requirements.