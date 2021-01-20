Shelby County Health Department issues new health directive

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department released a new health directive on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Bruce Randolph with the department, Health Directive 17 will take effect on Saturday, January 23, and places a lot of emphasis on personal responsibility.

Everyone is encouraged to take following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask

Stay home when sick

Limit close contact with those not in your household

Keep six feet away from others

Avoid enclosed spaces that don’t have ventilation

Wash your hands often

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects

Get tested for COVID-19

Get vaccinated when available

Stay at home when possible

Groups of more than 10 are discouraged

If you test positive for COVID-19, you must let the Shelby County Health Department know by calling (901) 222-MASK, contact those you have been in contact with, and quarantine.

Businesses

Restaurant capacity will increase to 50 percent, from the current 25 percent. They will still not be allowed to seat more than six people, dancing indoors is not allowed along with smoking, and customers are still required to wear a mask when not eating.

Restaurants will also still have to close by 10 p.m.

Live entertainment is permitted, but performers will have to be socially distanced.