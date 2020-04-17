Three deaths reported at Germantown retirement home; COVID-19 infections found at eight care facilities

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is investigating COVID-19 infections at eight long-term care facilities, and three new deaths were reported at one facility Friday.

Three deaths were reported at The Village at Germantown, a retirement community on Poplar.

The Village at Germantown said in a statement from a spokesperson that two of the three people died in the hospital. All had been in and out of hospitals or other healthcare facilities in recent weeks or had serious underlying health conditions.

Two other positive-testing residents remain hospitalized and four employees who have tested positive are off their jobs and in isolation at their homes, the spokesperson said.

“We share the sorrow of the families of those who died and celebrate the lives of those we remember as our friends and neighbors,” said Michael K. Craft, chief executive officer of The Village. “At the same time, we continue working to protect the health and safety of our residents and our associates.”

Additionally, three deaths were listed at Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility. Those deaths had been reported by the health department earlier in the week.

Seven additional residents and a staff member tested positive at Carriage Court while five residents and two staff members tested positive at The Village.

Additionally, an eighth residential facility was added to the list: Hancock Group Home, a Whitehaven facility serving people with intellectual disabilities. Health department data showed two residents tested positive.

Christian Care Center of Memphis, Parkway Health and Rehab, Heritage at Irene Woods, King’s Daughters and Sons Home, Delta Specialty Hospital and Hancock Group Home also reported positive cases.

The number of cases at Christian Care jumped to 11, from four cases reported earlier in the week.

On Friday, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed 1,616 COVID-19 cases in the county with 35 deaths.