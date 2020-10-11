Shelby County Health Department holds COVID-19 testing event geared toward Hispanic community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people braved the rain on Saturday to get tested for the coronavirus and in returned, they received a $125 Kroger gift card.

Dozens of people were pouring into St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday morning. It was something that officials at the Shelby County Health Department was pleased to see.

The COVID-19 testing, was not set to begin until 10 a.m. But that did not stop some, including Darryl Porter, from getting in line and position well before the doors opened.

“(I’ve been out here) since 3:30 this morning,” Porter said. “Trying to be the first in line.”

The first 150 in line were gifted a $125 Kroger gift card. At a time when many are struggling during this pandemic, this contribution came at the right time.

People in line said they really needed the gift card and wanted to sure they were safe as well. It was a shared sentiment from the hundreds that showed up to this Southwest Memphis Church.

Cars stretched down Neely Road not to mention the lines snaking around the church. This turnout is exactly what the Shelby County Health Department was hoping for.

As restrictions are being lifted across the Mid-South, the Shelby County Health Department wants to encourage people to get tested, so people know their status. Additionally, they want to focus on communities that are hardest hit by this ongoing pandemic.

In particular, there is focus to test Hispanics and Latinos, who have been greatly affected by COVID-19. According to health experts, this community makes up 6.6 percent of the population in Shelby County but accounts for 19 percent of new cases.

Mareya Bolanos, who is aware of the stats, said she came out to get tested.

“Sometimes I just want to go out, but I prefer to stay home, to stay safe,” Bolanos said. “They take the swab in your nose, and it only last about like a couple of seconds and then you’re done.”

Health officials will host another COVID-19 test drive and give out gift cards. Once that information is available, it will be posted on this website.