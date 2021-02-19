Shelby County Health Department announces vaccine make-up dates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has announced make-up dates for those appointments canceled this past week due to severe weather.

The Whitehaven Covid-19 vaccination site on the campus of Southwest Tennessee Community College will be giving make-up vaccinations for those who had appointments that were canceled this week starting on Saturday.

If you had a scheduled appointment on Thursday, February 11, or Friday, February 12, you now have an appintment scheduled for Saturday, February 20 at the exact time as the original appointment.

Those who had appointments for the vaccine scheduled for February 16, 18 or 19th will be able to get their shot on Sunday, February 21, at the exact time as the original appointment.

If you had an appointment scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, that has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 24.

The Appling, Germantown Baptist and the Pipkin Building sites will remain closed through Sunday, February 21. If you had an appointment at any of those sites for this past week, it has been rescheduled to the exact same day and time as your original starting on Monday.