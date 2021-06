SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County eight-year-old girl received praise for her quick thinking, level head and knowledge of what to do during an emergency.

First responders said Ella Claire Meskenas took action when her mother went into cardiac arrest over the Memorial Day weekend. The little girl called 911, and first responders made it out to her house just in time to save her mother’s life.

On Monday, Ella and her family met the dispatchers, firefighters and paramedics who helped.