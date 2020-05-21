Shelby County General Sessions court to resume in-person hearings June 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County General Sessions Civil Courts will reopen for in-person court

proceedings June 15, county officials said Thursday.

There will be some changes, though.

Only three out of the six divisions of General Sessions Civil Court at 140 Adams Ave. will operate daily with in-person proceedings, with no more than 15 people at one time in a courtroom. No more than 20 can wait outside in the hallway.

Spectators and friends are not allowed in the courthouse. Clerks and security officers will use touchless thermometers to scan temperatures and court staff and judges will be subject to health screenings.

Social distancing is required, and masks and gloves are encouraged.

General Sessions Civil Courts has a backlog of approximately 9,000 cases set, which comprise all of the reset cases from March, April and May and new cases added in June.

The chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court declared an emergency March 13 because of COVID-19, closing all courts.

For information regarding court dates, check the General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office website

at GS4.Shelbycountytn.gov or call (901) 222-3400. The complete plan for reopening is below.