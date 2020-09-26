Shelby County Fire respond to mail truck engulfed in flames

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A United States Postal Service mail truck was engulfed with flames on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told WREG-TV the incident happened near Canada Road near Lakeland. They said the driver of the mail truck was able to get out of the vehicle and even managed to grab some of the mail bins.

An official with the Shelby County Fire Department said they arrived on the scene and put the fire out. Additionally, the official confirmed no one was hurt during the ordeal.

It is unclear why the mail truck caught fire.

This is a developing story.