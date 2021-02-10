Shelby County fire lieutenant dies following complications from Covid-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a statement released Wednesday, Fire Chief Alvin Benson announced Lieutenant Terry Watts died following complications of Covid-19 on February 10. He was 52 years old.

“Terry made his mark right away and was loved by all of us,” Benson wrote. “Known to be incredibly compassionate to everyone he met, he taught others how to smile, how to laugh, how to endure – he taught us how to learn.”

Watts joined the department in 2006 and trained the firefighters under his watch. He leaves behind a spouse and three children.