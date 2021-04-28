Shelby County fire department to begin transport to mental health care provider

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department announced a big change in hopes of reducing the burden on emergency rooms.

Shelby County paramedics will now be able to transport adults experiencing a mental health crisis directly to Alliance Healthcare Services, a local mental health care provider, instead of taking them to a local emergency room.

This comes after the Shelby County Commission approved a proposal by Mayor Lee Harris.

“Until now, our options for transporting adults who call 9-1-1 when experiencing a mental health emergency have been limited to the emergency room. This new program will provide an additional tool in our paramedics’ toolkit, improve access to mental health care, and help get our first responders back on the street in a timely manner,” Harris said.

The fire department said the new practice will better serve the citizens of Shelby County.