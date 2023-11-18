MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual Operation Angel Tree walk-a-thon was held at Shelby County Farms on Saturday, where participants walked to raise money for the Salvation Army.

The program, ‘Operation Angel Tree’ aims to provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of children and senior adults across the community who are in need.

The walk-a-thon became an annual event for Memphis based accounting firm, HHM, who is proud to take on the role of Santa’s Elves.

Operation Angel Tree walk-a-thon

“This is our fourth year. But HHM started putting this together in 2018,” said Stephanie Taylor, organizer of Operation Angel Tree.

For the certified public accountants at HHM, instead of analyzing financial records, they are collecting finances for a good cause.

“We get together every year to raise money for the angel tree. We do a walkathon, we used to call little run-a-thon, but most of us walk now,” said Taylor. “Angel tree is something I had always done, I would always go to get an angel tree off the tree and go shop for some kids, so this was just a no-brainer for me.”

Participants in the walk-a-thon say they are reaching out in every way to help those less fortunate.

“It feels nice to help and like you said, not everybody is as fortunate. You don’t know what someone else is going through,” said Danielle Daniels, an Operation Angel Tree Organizer. “There’s so much going on in the world. There’s so much unhappiness. This is nice, it makes you feel good.”

With incredible weather, there is an incredible effort underway to make sure kids and seniors have something under the tree just in time for the holidays.

It’s not too late to adopt an angel. The Salvation Army is trying to have all gifts in no later than December 8.