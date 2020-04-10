Shelby County executive order renewed; grocery stores ordered to provide special hours for vulnerable populations

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Several Mid-South mayors have agreed to renew the executive order advising residents of Shelby County to avoid nonessential activities during the pandemic.

According to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, he and the mayors of Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Memphis, Millington, Lakeland and Germantown held a meeting and agreed to extend their executive orders for the next seven days.

“We are working every day on confronting the most significant public health event in our community in 100 years. This week, all of the mayors in Shelby County agreed to renew our respective Executive Orders as we continue to work to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Harris.

In addition, all grocery stores in Shelby County will be required to allow those over the age of 55 and those who have serious medical issues at least an hour of controlled shopping time.

This is meant to help these populations stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak.