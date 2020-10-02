Shelby County election officials explain what ‘poll watchers’ can–and cannot–do in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re 32 days out from what is sure to be the most closely scrutinized presidential election in recent memory, and comments made by President Donald Trump that encourage his supporters to “watch” polls, are raising concerns.

“I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully . . . because that’s what has to happen. I am urging them to do it,” Trump said.

The president’s statement came after he accused election officials in Philadelphia of not allowing his party’s appointed poll watchers inside that city’s voting locations.

But were the president’s “urgings” campaign rhetoric or voter intimidation?

“I think the voters of Shelby County are sufficiently mature to not engage in shenanigans like that,” said Linda Phillips, Shelby County Elections administrator.

Phillips says there are specific rules in Tennessee regarding how someone becomes an official poll watcher.

“If someone wants to be a poll watcher, they should contact the candidate of their choice or the political parties and say that they would like to be a poll watcher,” Phillips said. “If the political parties choose to appoint them, they can, but they have to have a badge and we have to know about it two days in advance.”

Phillips says in Tennessee, poll watchers are limited in what they can do.

“They can come into the polling place and they may observe,” Phillips said. “They have to have on a mask, they have to maintain social distancing. So, they can look around. They’re not allowed to talk to voters. They can challenge voters through an election official.”

She says they can’t take photographs, so really all they can do is watch.

Rules vary from state to state, so check with your local political parties or candidates’ offices.