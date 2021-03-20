Shelby County eases restaurant restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s not only officially the first day of spring, but it’s also the first day businesses in Shelby County can operate under looser restrictions.

The health department says directive number 19 is now in effect.

“It’s time. We should open softly,” Margaret Dunn, a Memphis resident, said.

City officials have even announced Riverside Drive will be open on weekends for traffic.

James Smith, the owner of Flava House Lounge on Main Street, says he first opened his business at that start of the pandemic.

“It was rough downtown, mostly downtown,” Smith said.

Smith says throughout the pandemic, they mainly stuck to carry-out or to-go orders. He says they recently just started allowing indoor dining, and under the new looser restrictions, his business is ready to fully experience springtime on main.

But Smith says he’s not in any hurry and plans on keeping patron and employee safety at the forefront.

“You can still take your time because now you can make money to pay your bills. So, I don’t think it’s no rush because it was serious going through this tough time,” Smith said.

Under the health directive 19, restaurants are allowed to seat eight in a group instead of six and close at 1 a.m. The two-hour food service limit is gone and contact tracing is no longer required.

The health department says even though COVID is still a threat, positivity rates are the lowest it’s been since october and cases continue to decline.

“We want to open up. We want to do things but we must take on personal responsibility to make sure we are healthy,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer, said.

Also, under the directive are new mask restrictions. While masks are still required, those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons are not required to and do not have to provide documentation to prove it.

People like Brandon Eyabi says he still plans to wear his mask no matter what.

“Regardless of what states mandate as far no mask mandates, I still plan on wearing my mask. I’m pretty sure most americans will play it by ear and do what’s best for them,” Eyabi said.

“This all comes as Shelby County officials announced the possibility that vaccines would become available to all adults soon. A spokesperson for the City of Memphis tells us a request to vaccinate everyone was sent into the state and the state responded that “they are considering it.”