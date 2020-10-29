Shelby County early voters make final trip to polls despite rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voters in Shelby County are making their final trip to the polls as the time to cast your ballot before Election Day nears.

The Shelby County Election Commission says around 7,000 people voted today, bringing early in-person voters to totaling more than 311,000 people.

Despite the cold, rainy day, WREG talked to dozens of voters coming and going from Riverside Missionary Baptist Church on the final day of early voting.

Marcus Bell, recovering after just having surgery, made it a point to vote. He said he normally votes on Election Day but less crowds during early voting made him change his mind.

“I made sure I got out here today,” he said.

But for others, voting before election day has always been the plan. Jasmine Hill and her mom Shara Taylor Johnson turned voting into a family outing. This election is Jasmine’s first time she’s able to cast a ballot.

Mom and daughter agree that it’s an easy process, but when it comes to politics the similarities stop there.

“So, we just totally disagree. Just like a divided household,” Johnson said. “Well, she disagrees on who I want to vote for, my nominee, my candidate I voted for last year.”

They even disagreed on the day they initially planned to vote.

“She wanted to vote early, and I just came because I’m at home from work and had to bring her, but I was going to vote on November third so we were so divided,” Johnson said.

Jasmine and Shara know they’re far from the only family members who politically don’t see eye to eye. But say their love and respect for each other outweigh any potential resentment.

“I love her as a mom. I know that we don’t always agree on things,” Hill said. “She chooses who she chooses, and I’ll choose who I choose. I don’t hold that against her.”

If you still plan to vote absentee and haven’t mailed your ballot yet, there’s still time. Election commission officials urge you to send the ballot through FedEx, UPS, DHL or the US Postal Service two-day priority mail.

You can also drop your ballot off in person as late as 3 p.m. on Election Day at the Bartlett Post Office, 2966 Elmore Road. It will reach the Shelby County Election Commission before the polls close at 7 p.m., the commission said Wednesday.