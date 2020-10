MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emergency crews responded to a crash in North Memphis involving a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy.

It happened on I-40 near the Chelsea Avenue exit around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed only one vehicle was involved and that the deputy was transported to the Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

The accident is under investigation.

Vehicle off roadway I-40W East of Chelsea Ave. pic.twitter.com/I8nx7XJlcP — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) October 29, 2020