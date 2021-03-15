Shelby County Deputies: Woman stole from Lowe’s in two states after pretending to work there

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman is accused of going to two different Lowe’s stores last week, pretending to be a corporate employee, and walking away with cash. Court records show the same woman was arrested for a similar crime several years ago.

Coyoti Carter, 43, was charged with theft of property in Shelby County after sheriff’s deputies said she took money from the Lowe’s on Winchester on March 7.

Investigators said Carter went to a cash register and told the clerk she worked for the corporate office and needed to do a cash pick-up on the register and then ran out of the store with the $2,800. She was seen getting into a red Chevy Impala.

Image of suspect captured from cameras at Olive Branch Lowe’s

Sheriff’s deputies said three days later they were notified of a similar theft at the Lowe’s on Camp Creek Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Investigators said video surveillance showed the suspect was wearing the same mask and driving the same vehicle at both stores.

In 2015, Carter was charged with criminal impersonation and theft for pretending to work for the corporate office of Payless and stealing $751.00 from the Payless store in the 4000 block of South Plaza.

Red Chevy captured by surveillance cameras at Olive Branch Lowe’s

Carter is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $50,000 bond. She goes before a judge on Tuesday.

No word on how much money Carter is accused of taking from the Lowe’s in Olive Branch or the charges she is facing there.