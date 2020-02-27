Shelby County DA speaks out against governor’s permitless gun plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced his support Thursday for legislation that would remove handgun permit requirements in Tennessee, but the plan is drawing criticism from some local officials.

Lee, and the NRA, both say the so-called constitutional carry law would secure Second-Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens. Sixteen states currently have similar laws in place. The bill also would increase penalties for stealing guns.

But Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said the proposal is likely to cause problems for local law enforcement.

“As District Attorney of a large urban area, I am opposed to it,” Weirich said. “I cannot think of any good reason why we would want to allow permitless open carry.”

Obtaining a handgun carry permit in Tennessee is an easy process, Weirich said, made easier by recent legislation that allows residents to obtain concealed-carry permits after a 90-minute online course. But certain people like convicted felons can’t get a permit.

Without permits, officers won’t be able to differentiate between someone who can legally carry a gun and someone who can’t, Weirich said.

Weirich compared the proposal to another recent Tennessee law that allows residents to carry guns in cars, which law enforcement officials in Memphis say has led to an increase in auto burglaries and more guns in the hands of criminals. Memphis’ police director has called for its repeal.

“We’ve seen, here in Shelby County, great issues for law enforcement and public safety because of guns in cars,” Weirich said. “This is just going to add to that problem and make it almost impossible for law enforcement to know if somebody with a weapon is a convicted felon and prohibited person.”

Similar bills were blocked in Tennessee in the past, but because Republicans control both chambers of Tennessee’s General Assembly, Lee’s support of the measure makes its passage more likely.

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat who represents Memphis, said she will oppose any permitless carry legislation.

Akbari said after Missouri passed a permitless carry bill in January 2017, the city of St. Louis experienced a nearly 25 percent increase in the rate of aggravated assaults with a gun in 2017 compared to 2016, according to research by gun control group Everytown For Gun Safety.

“Tennesseans support the 2nd Amendment, but they also believe firmly in responsible gun ownership and policies, like mandatory background checks, that promote accountability,” Akbari said in a statement. “Permitless carry is a bad idea that endangers every Tennessean.”