Shelby County DA rules 2018 deadly Memphis Police shooting ‘justified’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County District Attorney has decided a Memphis Police officer who shot and killed a man in Raleigh in 2018 was acting within the law.

A Memphis Police officer shot and killed 42-year-old Andre Horton on December 13, 2018. Police were responding to reports of a man pointing a handgun at motorists as they drove by.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Horton approached the responding officers and pointed a handgun at them. An officer reportedly put his spotlight on Horton and ordered him to drop his gun, but Horton continued to approach them.

The officer then shot Horton, striking him in his chest and grazing his neck. Horton was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Horton’s handgun was actually a “realistic-looking” air pistol that 911 callers had described as a “semi-automatic” and “a 45-cal” handgun.

“These officers were responding to the concerns of panicked motorists about a man pointing a gun at them,” said DA Amy Weirich. “He not only ignored an order to drop the weapon, but he also continued to walk toward the officers while pointing the gun at them. Mr. Horton left the officer with no choice but to discharge his weapon.”

The deadly shooting was reportedly captured on the officer’s body camera.