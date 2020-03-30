Shelby County Criminal Court reschedules March, April court dates





MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you were scheduled to appear in Shelby County Criminal Court during the month of March or April, your court date has been rescheduled.

For defendants in custody, cases will be handled as usual, according to the district attorney general’s office. Those cases are the highest priority for the office.

There are no jury trials and the grand jury for Shelby County will not meet until further notice.

However, proceedings related to mental health cases will be held at the Memphis Mental Health Institute as usual.

For information about a civil court date visit the General Sessions Court Clerk’s Office website at https://gs4.shelbycountytn.gov/ or call (901) 222-3400.

In response to the coronavirus, the Tennessee Supreme Court declared a state of emergency on Friday, suspending certain state and local court proceedings until after April 31.

On Monday, the the court released dates for those makeup days.