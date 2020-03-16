Shelby County Criminal Court dates rescheduled in response to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you were scheduled to appear in Shelby County Criminal Court during the month of March, your court date has been rescheduled.

In response to the coronavirus, the Tennessee Supreme Court declared a state of emergency on Friday, suspending certain state and local court proceedings until after March 31.

“Each day across the State of Tennessee, thousands of people attend court proceedings in-person when they come to the courthouse as jurors, witnesses, litigants, or in another capacity. Public spaces in courthouses tend to be small, tightly packed bench seats that provide the type of situations public health officials have encouraged people to avoid during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Chief Justice Jeff Bivins. “However, judges, court clerks, and others provide essential constitutional functions that must be carried on. In issuing this Order, the Court struck a balance in limiting the public’s exposure to the virus with continuing essential court functions judges must provide to ensure the administration of justice.”

On Monday, the Officer of the Clerk of Criminal Court released dates for those makeup days.

Those individuals originally scheduled to appear on Monday, March 16, will now face a judge on Monday, April 20. Those scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, will now appear on Tuesday, April 21, and so on until the courts can get caught back up.