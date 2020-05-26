Shelby County coronavirus testing sites

Want to get tested for COVID-19? Here are the testing locations in Shelby County.

LocationsAddressesZip CodeDaysTimesScheduling Instructions
Case Management – Airport3171 Directors Row38131Tu, Th1:00pm-3:00pmcall (901) 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org
Case Management – Alice Ave1057 Alice Avenue38106Fri, Sa9:00am-1:00pmcall (901) 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org
Christ Community Health Services – Third3362 S 3rd St38109Mo-Fri2:00pm-4:00pm (Mo, Wed, Th, Fr)
9:00am-11:00am (Tu)		Text “Test2020” to 91999
Christ Community Health Services – Hickory Hill5366 Mendenhall Mall38115Mo-Fri2:00pm-4:00pmText “Test2020” to 91999
Christ Community Health Services – Frayser969 Frayser Blvd38127Tu, Th3:00pm-4:00pmText “Test2020” to 91999
Christ Community Health Services – Raleigh3481 Austin Peay Hwy38128Tu, Th4:00pm-5:00pmText “Test2020” to 91999
Christ Community Health – Orange Mound2569 Douglass Ave38114Th, Fri11:30am-12:30pmText “Test2020” to 91999
Christ Community Health Services – Broad2861 Broad Ave38112Wed3:00pm-4:00pmText “Test2020” to 91999
Church Health – Crosstown1350 Concourse Ave38104Tu, Wed, Th9:00am-1:00pmcall (901) 272-0003
Memphis Health Center – Crump360 E. H. Crump Blvd.38126Mo, Wed5:30pm-7:00pmCall (901) 261-2042
Tri-State – Pinebrook1725 Pinebrook38116Fri9:00am-1:00pmcall (901) 572-1573 or text Cov2019 to 91999
Tri-State – Knight Arnold4041 Knight Arnold Road38118Fri9:00am-1:00pmcall (901) 572-1573 or text Cov2019 to 91999
UT – N. Frayser Community Center2555 St Elmo Ave38127Mo, Tu, Wed8:45am-5:15pmText “covid” to 901-203-5526
UT – Freeman Park, Bartlett2529 Bartlett Blvd.38134Th, Fri, Sa8:45am-5:15pmText “covid” to 901-203-5526
UT – Tiger Lane450 Early Maxwell Blvd.38104Th, Fri, Sa8:45am-5:15pmText “covid” to 901-203-5526
UT – Agricenter7777 Walnut Grove Rd38120Mo, Tu, Wed8:45am-5:15pmText “covid” to 901-203-5526
Walgreens – Summer/Highland3502 Summer Ave38122Mo-Su9:00am-5:00pmschedule online at walgreens.com/coronavirus
MedPost Urgent Care Centers – 5 locationsMultipleMo-Su8:00am-8:00pmcall ahead or walk in for testing; find locations on medpost.com
Baptist Health Collierville, Olive Branch, Memphis, and Desoto by appointment only, call 866-941-4785

