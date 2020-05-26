Shelby County coronavirus testing sites

Want to get tested for COVID-19? Here are the testing locations in Shelby County.
|Locations
|Addresses
|Zip Code
|Days
|Times
|Scheduling Instructions
|Case Management – Airport
|3171 Directors Row
|38131
|Tu, Th
|1:00pm-3:00pm
|call (901) 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org
|Case Management – Alice Ave
|1057 Alice Avenue
|38106
|Fri, Sa
|9:00am-1:00pm
|call (901) 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org
|Christ Community Health Services – Third
|3362 S 3rd St
|38109
|Mo-Fri
|2:00pm-4:00pm (Mo, Wed, Th, Fr)
9:00am-11:00am (Tu)
|Text “Test2020” to 91999
|Christ Community Health Services – Hickory Hill
|5366 Mendenhall Mall
|38115
|Mo-Fri
|2:00pm-4:00pm
|Text “Test2020” to 91999
|Christ Community Health Services – Frayser
|969 Frayser Blvd
|38127
|Tu, Th
|3:00pm-4:00pm
|Text “Test2020” to 91999
|Christ Community Health Services – Raleigh
|3481 Austin Peay Hwy
|38128
|Tu, Th
|4:00pm-5:00pm
|Text “Test2020” to 91999
|Christ Community Health – Orange Mound
|2569 Douglass Ave
|38114
|Th, Fri
|11:30am-12:30pm
|Text “Test2020” to 91999
|Christ Community Health Services – Broad
|2861 Broad Ave
|38112
|Wed
|3:00pm-4:00pm
|Text “Test2020” to 91999
|Church Health – Crosstown
|1350 Concourse Ave
|38104
|Tu, Wed, Th
|9:00am-1:00pm
|call (901) 272-0003
|Memphis Health Center – Crump
|360 E. H. Crump Blvd.
|38126
|Mo, Wed
|5:30pm-7:00pm
|Call (901) 261-2042
|Tri-State – Pinebrook
|1725 Pinebrook
|38116
|Fri
|9:00am-1:00pm
|call (901) 572-1573 or text Cov2019 to 91999
|Tri-State – Knight Arnold
|4041 Knight Arnold Road
|38118
|Fri
|9:00am-1:00pm
|call (901) 572-1573 or text Cov2019 to 91999
|UT – N. Frayser Community Center
|2555 St Elmo Ave
|38127
|Mo, Tu, Wed
|8:45am-5:15pm
|Text “covid” to 901-203-5526
|UT – Freeman Park, Bartlett
|2529 Bartlett Blvd.
|38134
|Th, Fri, Sa
|8:45am-5:15pm
|Text “covid” to 901-203-5526
|UT – Tiger Lane
|450 Early Maxwell Blvd.
|38104
|Th, Fri, Sa
|8:45am-5:15pm
|Text “covid” to 901-203-5526
|UT – Agricenter
|7777 Walnut Grove Rd
|38120
|Mo, Tu, Wed
|8:45am-5:15pm
|Text “covid” to 901-203-5526
|Walgreens – Summer/Highland
|3502 Summer Ave
|38122
|Mo-Su
|9:00am-5:00pm
|schedule online at walgreens.com/coronavirus
|MedPost Urgent Care Centers – 5 locations
|Multiple
|Mo-Su
|8:00am-8:00pm
|call ahead or walk in for testing; find locations on medpost.com
|Baptist Health
|Collierville, Olive Branch, Memphis, and Desoto
|by appointment only, call 866-941-4785