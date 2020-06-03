Proposal to ban prior convictions box from Shelby County job applications advances in committee vote

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Commission committee voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan allowing convicted felons a fair chance at a new start.

Mayor Lee Harris said the proposal would allow people with prior arrests and convictions a fair chance at employment, but health officials said banning the box on county job applications may help relieve a much deeper issue.

According to the proposal, if passed, applicants would not have to specify upfront whether they have any prior convictions or arrests until they are offered a job.

“No person shall be disqualified from employment, solely or in part because of prior convictions, unless it is a conviction that is substantially related to potential job duties,” the proposal reads.

Supporters said this strengthens communities and prevents one-time criminals from becoming repeat criminals.

Commissioner Tami Sawyer argued this would positively impact African-American and minority communities.

“Black people in Shelby County are disproportionately intersecting with our criminal justice system,” Sawyer said. “They’re arrested for crimes at an extremely high rate.”

Sawyer said passing the ordinance could also relieve what many health officials say is a public health issue — racism.

“Their mental health outcomes, their social outcomes, their ability to achieve education attainment, job attainment, and so on and so forth, we know that racism negatively impacts all of those areas,” Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Several commissioners agreed while this may not completely solve the issues, it’s a push in the right direction.

“It’s not an issue that will be solved after one crisis,” Dr. Haushalter said. “We have to commit to change this long-term to change this from within our country but starting within our own community.”

The proposal will be voted on for approval at the full commission meeting Monday.

