Shelby County commissioners push back on mayor’s proposed increase in budget

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelby County commissioners are looking ahead to next year’s budget.

The mayor’s proposed budget includes increased car registration fees, but some commissioners don’t agree that’s the way to proceed.

Members of the budget committee went through Mayor Lee Harris’ 600-page budget for the next fiscal year.

Harris said it’s a tight budget as the county braces for the financial impact of COVID-19. To avoid major layoffs, he’s calling for a $16.50 increase in car registration fees.

“I believe this is presumptuous from the mayor, including this particular item, which requires a larger number of commissioners to approve it,” said commissioner Edmund Ford Jr., budget and finance committee vice chair. “I don’t support an increase in the wheel tax.”

It will take nine commissioners, instead of the usual seven, to approve the increase.

It’s estimated the increase will generate $10.5 million in revenue.

That amount is already built into the mayor’s billion-dollar budget proposal.

“So let’s say that nine commissioners do not support the wheel tax increase that’s baked into the mayor’s budget, that means the budget is imbalanced by $10.5 million, and I don’t think my colleagues are aware of that,” Ford said.

A potential shortage could take commissioners back to square one in this process.

“This is the first budget that has been given to us in a way that does not leave the commission with many options,” said commissioner Eddie Jones, budget and finance committee chair.

Some commissioners said they will look for other ways to save money without tax increases, with time now of the essence, as the budget has to be passed by the end of June.

Commissioner Ford said he will present his plan for alternative cuts to the full commission at their meeting Wednesday.