Shelby County Commissioner requests return to Phase I or modification of Phase II

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Commissioner requested county leadership to go back to Phase I of the Back to Business plan or make adjustments to Phase II as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

In a letter addressed to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and county health officials, Tami Sawyer said moving from Phase I to Phase II was prompted by the back to business model, “not the overall capacity of our county to be safe from COVID19.”

“The numbers we saw this weekend, from record new cases to hospitalizations, say to me that we have moved too fast,” she said and urged county leaders to put the people first.

Sawyer went on to clarify on social media returning to Phase I or modifying Phase II doesn’t necessarily mean the closure of all businesses.

“Businesses should be able to operate but we need to stop the spread of COVID19 in Shelby County.”

I have officially requested Mayor Lee Harris & the @ShelbyTNHealth make a decision to return to Phase 1 and/or modify Phase 2 to include stronger protections for our health. Businesses should be able to operate but we need to stop the spread of COVID19 in Shelby County. pic.twitter.com/wUyc3PbWRp — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 22, 2020

Sawyer’s request comes after the Shelby County Health Department reported nearly a 400 case increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, local health officials told WREG they were investigating to figure out if the spike was an actual increase in positive cases or a product of delayed reporting.

Last week, Memphis City Council passed an ordinance requiring Memphians to wear masks while in public.