Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright recovering after positive coronavirus test

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright completed an isolation period following a positive COVID-19 test and is in full recovery after experiencing very minor symptoms, the commissioner’s office announced Friday.

Wright represents District 3 on the county commission, comprising parts of Bartlett, Lakeland and Raleigh.

A statement from the county stated Wright was treated for an ear infection last month and experienced symptoms of a sinus congestion before he was tested for coronavirus.

Days later, Commissioner Wright was informed the test returned positive and was instructed to self-isolate. His wife, the only other person who might have been exposed, tested negative.

Wright spoke with contact tracers and strictly followed health department guidance, his office said.

Wright said he does not know how he contracted the virus. He said he rarely visits public spaces, wears a mask and practices social distancing.