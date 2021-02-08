Shelby County Commission set to approve rent, utility relief resolution

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — More relief could be coming for local families hit hard by the pandemic.

The Shelby County Commission is set to vote on a resolution allocating more than $8.5 million from the U.S. Tresury Department for rent and utility relief. There’s no word yet on who would qualify for the money.

Many leaders have been warning for months that an eviction tsunami may be on the horizon if more help for families isn’t approved.

A new budget report shows that the county’s unemployment rate quadrupled last year, ballooning from 3.7 percent in March to nearly 15 percent in July. At last check, the Shelby County jobless rate was well above the state average at 8.4 percent.

The Biden administration said it could take another year for the economy as a whole to recover.