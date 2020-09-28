Shelby County Commission looking at use of force by deputies after sheriff apologizes for shock shields

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners on Monday were set to consider several resolutions aimed at law enforcement reform like limiting the use of military equipment and excessive force.

The votes come a few days after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office apologized for using shock shields to keep protestors outside the jail building last week.

Deputies said they should not have ever been on public display. The sheriff’s office said they did not use any force during last week’s protest outside of the jail.

But protestors said just seeing those shock shields were intimidating, and it was not an appropriate response.

Hunter Demster, an activist, said far too often peaceful protest is met with excessive force.

“Time and time again, you see peaceful protest are met with excessive force, with intimidating tactics with new weapons,” Demster said. “When you are having a peaceful protest and you’re met with that kind of force and intimidation, it makes people not want to come out and use their voices.”

The sheriff’s office said it recently upgraded to the newest e-shields in July 2020 but has had other “less-lethal shock shields” since a jail riot in the 1990s. Members of the Detention Response Team are reportedly the only team in the sheriff’s office permitted to use the shields, and their use is “highly regulated.”

The sheriff’s office says e-shields were bought with funds from the sheriff’s office jail operating budget. The shields reportedly cost $895 each.

In a statement, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. said, “this is a regrettable mistake and directed policy modifications that will prohibit those shields from being displayed or used outside of the jail again.”

Mickell Lowery, a Shelby County Commissioner, said he is pleased to hear the sheriff’s apology, and said now everyone must come together and decide what are the best ways to go about reform.

“I’m glad to hear the sheriff say what he said and now it’s just about how do we get on the same page of reforms, so again when Sheriff Bonner is not the sheriff, these things stay in place and no one comes up and says hey we need to have these shields on the street for everyone to see,” Lowery said.

The sheriff’s office said those shields can send a shock that is lower than the wattage of a Christmas tree light.