Shelby County Commission discuss spending $750,000 on headsets for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Commission discussed a resolution to spend $750,000 on headsets for students, on Wednesday.

In this new age of COVID, curriculum, and kids, the challenge these days is making sure all students have access to learning whether at home or in person. Mayor Lee Harris said the priority right now is the education and welfare of the children of Shelby County Schools.



“We’re focused right now on the schools trying to keep those schools that are open, open,” Lee said. “And create a path for the return of Shelby County school students now in a virtual mode.”



Some county leaders agreed extra support is needed to purchase headsets and other devices. Commissioners discussed a resolution for setting aside $750,000 for COVID-19 expenses related to online learning.



Related Content SCS needs help purchasing headsets for virtual learners

Shelby County Education Director, Cedric Gray, said it’s an effort to aide in the delivery in a virtual learning environment. It also supports students in the virtual learning academy. Many members of the commission expressed families need help during these uncertain times.



But some commissioners such as Edmund Ford Jr. said before they sign off on the plan, they want to make sure Shelby County Schools will be held accountable for spending $750,000 of taxpayer money.



“What parameters do we have in place to ensure Shelby County Schools will spend the money on these headsets,” Ford said. “So that we won’t be left with a bill just in case we find out the 750 is not being spent the way it is?”



Other commissioners ensured Ford that they would work closely with SCS to make sure the money is spent on those particular items.