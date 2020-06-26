Shelby County Clerk’s Office reopening with new policies to prevent spread of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is reopening with new policies in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says the offices will be reopening next week with a “modified schedule.”

Halbert says they will be decreasing the number of employees in their satellite offices. She says they’ll be enforcing social distancing policies in their offices to keep employees and customers safe.

“Of course this is going to be stressful, to not only the citizens, but especially to the employees,” Halbert said.

The downtown clerk’s office building, as well as its satellite locations, were closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Halbert says the clerk’s office is asking customers to complete some renewal services online to prevent long lines outside of the building.

She is asking customers to be patient during this time.

“It is going to be a different experience,” Halbert said. “Not because we want it to be, but because it has to be.”

Halbert says all of the clerk’s office staff will be tested. She says they are currently locating at new locations for the clerk’s office.

Related Content Shelby County Clerk’s office closed after coronavirus exposure Video