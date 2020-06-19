Shelby County Clerk’s office closed after coronavirus exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The coronavirus has forced the Shelby County Clerk’s downtown office, as well as the clerk’s other satellite locations, to temporarily close.

WREG was there as confused customers were turned away at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office Friday afternoon.

“It has been a frustrating process for everyone, but this is a worldwide pandemic, and it is so egregious that there are people literally dying from this virus,” said Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

Halbert says they were forced to close Thursday afternoon after they were notified their building had a COVID-19 exposure.

Because the location at 150 Washington had to shut down, six other satellite spots shut their doors too.

“We cannot have the employees in the independent office locations accepting cash. We have no way to receipt the cash,” Halbert said. “That’s why it’s important that moving forward we work the mayor and his administration to ensure that we upgrade the facilities to ensure that we can operate should there be a disaster.”

Halbert says all services offered are available online, including tag renewal, applying for a business license and applying for a marriage license, a process that can then be completed in person.

“If you have a problem just explain to the sheriff or the police that we are still working on getting everyone registered and there still is a backlog,” Halbert said. “We’ve sent notice to the state through Homeland Security and to the Department of Revenue that we have temporarily closed hoping to be back open so they do understand and they know.”

Halbert is asking for patience during this time.

Cleaning crews are going to be coming in to disinfect the building. Halbert’s goal is to hopefully be open on Monday morning. You are required to wear a mask.