Shelby County celebrates much quieter New Year’s Eve due to COVID regulations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Year’s Eve had a different look in Shelby County this year.

Per the latest health directive, bars and restaurants couldn’t be open late and were supposed to close by 10 p.m., just like they’re supposed to every night.

The health department claims officials were out with law enforcement actively looking for businesses that might break the rules. WREG went to Beale Street, and while we didn’t see any inspection teams, customers told us bars and restaurants were strict.

“We’ve had to sit at separate tables a couple times, three and three. We can’t all sit together in certain places,” one group of friends told us, “They’re doing a good job [enforcing the rules]. For sure.”

With most people staying home this New Year’s Eve, liquor stores across the county were packed Thursday. They were full of customers getting ready to bid farewell to 2020 from their couch.

Matthew Engle is the general manager at Doc’s in Germantown. He says business was up about 30% compared to last New Year’s Eve.

“I think a lot of people are definitely ready to send this year out the door, and we’ve seen a greater amount of customers than we have in the past,” Engle said.

As we’ve reported, the health department can fine any business that breaks the rules. The fine is up to $50 per violation.