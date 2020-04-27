Shelby County agency has money available to help with rent, mortgage, utilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Mid-Southerners are dealing with the financial strain caused by the pandemic, and Shelby County says it has a way to help.



Beginning this week, residents can apply online for financial assistance through the Shelby County Division of Community Services.



“Those needs include utility assistance, rent and mortgage assistance and we are helping folks with food and prescriptions,” Director Dorcas Young Griffin said.

Two weeks ago, the Shelby County Commissision approved a resolution by Mayor Lee Harris designating $2.5 million for COVID-19 relief projects, with half a million dollars of that money set aside to assist Shelby County families in need.

“We are in the process of bringing relief to the citizens of Shelby County,” County Commissioner Van Turner said. “As you are aware, there are federal and state funds coming into the county and the city to assist with citizens.”

The community service assistance will allow families to receive between $1,000 to $1,500 for rent and mortgage help and up to $600 in utility assistance and $200 for food and essential needs.



“Five hundred thousand dollars will go pretty quickly during these times, because there’s unprecedented need, but we’ll do everything we can to help as many people as we can,” Griffin said.

She said the online application process is simple, with financial help going out within five to seven days.



‘We know times are hard and many people are not working. However, the mortgage companies and credit card companies are still sending in the bills,” she said. “I’m hoping by us doing this doing this we’ll be able to be one centralized uniting force for the good Shelby County residents.”

