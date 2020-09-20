Shelby Co. Sheriff searches for 75-year-old man who was last seen at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is searching for a 75-year-old man who went missing Saturday night at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park.

SCSO said Hugh Haraway was last seen wearing shorts, grey shorts, and sneakers. Haraway is 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you see him, please contact Law Enforcement immediately, SCSO said.

