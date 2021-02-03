Health Department: Shorter vaccine lines and easier access on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials continue to be optimistic about the fight against COVID-19, and there’s more good news about how vaccine access could improve.

Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter addressed the county commission on Wednesday and says she believes shorter vaccine lines and easier access are on the way.

After a rough start, positive momentum in the battle against COVID-19 continues to build in Shelby County with case numbers down, and the virus’ reproductive rate under one, experts are lauding the diligence of residents.

“It really is a representation of all the actions that have been taken and all of the efforts in community members, family members and businesses,” Haushalter said.

The health department is also boasting an improved vaccination system. They say scheduling errors caused excessive lines.

“I want to reassure everyone the issue that caused those long lines has been addressed,” Haushalter said. “Moving forward, I believe that has been corrected.”

And with more vaccination centers opening across the area, residents will have more options soon.

Local and state government have begun working with hospital systems to make sure everyone has easy access to the vaccine when their time comes.

“The state is urging those systems to also serve the uninsured and not to bill anybody if the insurance does not pay. So that would really widen the ability for us to distribute vaccine in our community,” Haushalter said.

The health department has also reached out to FEMA and the National Guard for staffing assistance. They’re meeting next week to determine what additional help might be on the way.