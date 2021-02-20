Shelby Co. Health Dept. offering appointments for second doses of COVID vaccine

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is offering new appointment availabilities for second doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, officials announced on Saturday.

The vaccines will be available on Monday, Feb. 22, at Appling Inspection Site, which is located at 2355 Appling City Cove. Officials said these appointment availabilities are for anyone who has not yet been able to schedule an appointment.

In a press release, the health department said everyone with an appointment scheduled at Appling City Cove, the Pipkin Building, Germantown Baptist Church or SWTCC Whitehaven Center that was cancelled due to inclement weather will automatically be rescheduled to an appointment at the same location, same day of the week, and same time during the week of February 23 – 27, 2021.

Additionally, those people will receive an email that lists the date of their rescheduled appointment. The SCHD said there is no need to reschedule those appointments.

The press release stated, Monday’s second dose appointments at Appling are only available for those currently due second doses who do not have a previously scheduled appointment. SCHD added, please do not sign up for an appointment if you received a first dose after the dates indicated.

To sign-up online, click on the links listed below. Those without internet access or who need assistance may call the SCHD hotline: 901-222-7468(SHOT) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The hotline is available 7 days per week, including Saturday and Sunday, and messages left after hours will be returned on the next business day.

Pfizer second dose for those who received first dose on or before February 4th

2355 Appling City Cove

February 22, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Signup link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ApplingFeb22Pfizer

Moderna second dose for those who received first dose on or before January 28th

2355 Appling City Cove

February 22, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Signup link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ApplingFeb22Moderna

More appointment signup links will be released on Monday, February 22nd. Vaccination information will be posted on the Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 website: http://www.shelby.community/.