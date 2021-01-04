Shelby Co. Health Dept. continues to roll out vaccination plan, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More COVID-19 shots in the arms but the question is now when can you get yours?

The Shelby County Health Department is continuing to roll out its vaccine plan. But it also comes as some of the places where you get the vaccinations are closing. In the midst of the COVID vaccine being given two places that “had been” sites for people to get the shot are now closed.

The Shelby County Health Department sent out a notice Monday that vaccination sites at Sycamore View and Lindenwood Christian Church were shutting down.



The Health Department says they have used all the vaccines they had at those sites.

After administering the vaccine to front line workers like police and firefighters last week. The Health Department says this week they will shift to include places where people congregate, including long-term care facilities, where the staff and residents are part of priority groups.

“Care homes and things along that line where you have older adults living together,” Dr. Jeff Warren said. “And also the Health Department is gonna be responsible for vaccinating the prisoners. So they have a big job ahead of them.”

Warren says keeping health care workers well is crucial.

“You don’t want all of your health care providers ill with COVID in the middle of a spike when you need them to take care of people. You don’t want them sick at home where they can’t come into work,” Warren said.

The Health Department is also still vaccinating health providers who work in home care, hospitals and with students. They plan to announce later this week when funeral home staff and those 75 and older can get the vaccine.

As for when the average person can get the shot, that timeline varies.

“The estimates I have seen, we are looking for February or March maybe when that comes through the line. But it may be a little quicker depending on what the uptake is,” Warren said.

Warren added, “We just need to be paying attention to their announcements. Things will change on a regular basis depending on their vaccine supply. If there is a spike in cases somewhere and they feel they have to go in and vaccine sooner. So, I think we need to watch for their daily releases to know when and where different groups can go.”

Also on Monday the Health Department hotline for COVID-19 was experiencing a high volume of calls. They say if you can’t get through, please call back.



That number is 901-222-6275.