‘She Loves Out Loud’ event brings women together worldwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People from across the city gathered at a Cordova church to empower women through prayer on Saturday morning.

"With the division and polarization that's going on in our nation, we desperately need it," Donna Gaines with the Bellevue Baptist Church said.

The gathering is part of the international initiative, 'She Loves Out Loud,' which offers women from all walks of life the change to give and get support.

"We have been so divided for so long," Beverly Stephens of Golden Gate Cathedral said. "and why not come together in prayer, because prayer changes things -- its makes a difference."

This collaboration started three years ago in Florida and is now making its way to the Mid-South

"We relish in the fact that he allows us to participate in it... He could have chosen anyway to participate in this initiative but he is trusting his daughters to carry his message of healing across the country," Dr. Cynthia Mitchell of Clarks Missionary Baptist Church said.

Diane Strack is the founder and is leading the path to join others as far as the United Kingdom and East Africa.

The organizers of the local event say these are the steps needed to unify the area. The hope is this becomes an international prayer for change.

Organizes also say around 2,000 people showed up for the event.