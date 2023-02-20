MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sheriff of Haywood County in West Tennessee is looking for the person responsible for illegally dumping eight severed cow heads in a dumpster over the weekend.

Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. said deputies respnded to a call Saturday afternoon at the Solid Waste dumpster on Highway 54 West near Thomas Road.

Inside, deputies found a total of eight cow heads that appeared to have been severed with a chainsaw. Each had tags in their ears and had their tongues cut out. The breed appeared to be a Charolaise mix, Garrett said.

A nearby resident reported that he heard dumping noises in the area around 2 a.m. Saturday.

“If anyone has any information regarding this illegal dumping of animal parts in the garbage dumpsters, and/or theft of cattle, please contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158,” the sheriff said on Facebook.