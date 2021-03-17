Severe weather is “very serious threat” for Mississippi, says MEMA

Video Courtesy: MEMA
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Stephen McCraney provided an update on Wednesday’s potential storms.
McCraney said the storm system is a “very serious threat” for the state.
MEMA has some tips to help you prepare your home and family for a tornado.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE IN YOUR HOME DURING A TORNADO:
- Go to the lowest level of the home, an inner hallway, or smaller inner room without windows, such as a closet or bathroom.
- Get away from windows and go to the center of the room. Avoid corners, because they tend to attract debris.
- Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a workbench or heavy table.
IF YOU ARE IN A MOBILE HOME:
- Evacuate the mobile home, even if it is equipped with tie-downs. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, or if one is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home. Tornadoes cannot change elevation quickly enough to pick someone up out of a ditch, especially a deep ditch or culvert.
IF YOU ARE AT WORK OR SCHOOL:
- Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level of the building.
- Avoid places with wide-span roofs, such as auditoriums, cafeterias, large hallways or shopping malls.
- Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
IF OUTDOORS:
- If possible, get inside a sturdy building with a concrete foundation.
- If shelter is not available, or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building.
- Be aware of the potential for flooding.
IF YOU ARE IN A VEHICLE:
- Never try to out drive a tornado in your vehicle. Tornadoes can change direction very quickly and can lift a vehicle and toss it in the air
- Get out of the vehicle and take shelter in a nearby building.
- If there is no time to get indoors, get out of the vehicle and lie in a ditch or low-lying area away from the vehicle.
TO PREPARE FOR EXTREME HEAT:
- Install window air conditioners snugly; insulate if necessary.
- Check air-conditioning ducts for proper insulation.
- Install temporary window reflectors (for use between windows and drapes), such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to reflect heat back outside.
- Weather-strip doors and sills to keep cool air in.
- Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, awnings or louvers.
- Keep storm windows up all year.
You can download the free WJTV 12 News app to keep up with the latest in news and weather.