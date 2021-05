SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect at this time which includes Shelby County.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Memphis TN, Bartlett TN, Germantown TN until 8:00 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning is for: Poinsett, Mississippi, Crittenden, Cross County in Arkansas. Tipton and Shelby County in Tennessee, until 7:15 PM.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

