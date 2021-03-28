Severe storms wreak havoc across the Mid-South; power outages, damages reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather is calm across much of the Mid-South Sunday morning after severe storms pushed through the area in two separate waves.

Early Saturday morning, many people were awaken by loud thunder, heavy rains, and some hail across the region. Things began to dry out across much of the Mid-South during the mid-morning hours and early afternoon before turning severe again later in the day.

One of the hardest hit areas is Grand Junction, Tennessee, where multiple trees are down and widespread damage is reported.

Major clean up efforts in Grand Junction, following severe storms that flared up overnight! The community is working together to clear the area of the debris! More @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Fwq2cQQqJm — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) March 28, 2021

As of 10:20 a.m. Sunday, MLGW reported a little less than 2,000 customers are without power. More than 10,000 customers lost power during the height of the storm.

In Arkansas, Entergy is reporting a little more than 1,900 customers are without power across the state. And in Mississippi, roughly 1,400 customers are without power across the state.

Below is collection of photos, videos, and social media post of the storms.

Trees down down on Chester Street in Arlington

Storms roll through Southaven (Credit to Lindsey Nicole Hill)

Lightning strike in Drummonds



