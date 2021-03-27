Severe storms, tornadoes roll through the Mid-South Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lightning, strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes all impacted parts of the Mid-South, Saturday afternoon through the night.

Multiple Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for various counties throughout the Mid-South. Viewers shared videos of funnel clouds, as well as reports of hail. Additionally, there was some damage reported in parts of Northeast Arkansas.

WATCH: Tornado crossing the Mississippi River in Osceola, AR at Wepfer Marine (Courtesy: M/V Lexie Johnston at Wepfer Marine) pic.twitter.com/KxbPEhlTPc — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) March 28, 2021

