Severe storms, tornadoes roll through the Mid-South Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lightning, strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes all impacted parts of the Mid-South, Saturday afternoon through the night.
Multiple Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for various counties throughout the Mid-South. Viewers shared videos of funnel clouds, as well as reports of hail. Additionally, there was some damage reported in parts of Northeast Arkansas.
For power outages from MLGW, click here and for Entergy customers, click here.
For the latest on the severe weather, click here.