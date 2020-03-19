Severe storms possible in Mid-South tonight into Friday

1  of  2
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service says there is a chance for strong to severe storms across the entire Mid-South overnight and into Friday.

According to WREG's Todd Demers, stronger storms will start to make their way into eastern Arkansas up near the boothill of Missouri around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. That line of showers will continue into the Memphis metro area by 3:30 a.m. Friday bringing heavy rain, high winds and the possibility of some hail.

There is also a potential for severe weather on Friday for Tennessee and Mississippi.

