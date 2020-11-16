Forrest City, other school districts move to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas are all moving in the wrong direction as all three states are reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the last two weeks.

School districts in the area are now making adjustments to keep everyone safe.

The Forrest City School District in Arkansas moved all students back to virtual learning this week. In addition to Forrest City, schools in Marshall County, Mississippi; Lafayette County, Mississippi middle and high schools; and Collierville Middle School are also working remotely.

“This is the second time that we’ve had to transition this year. We had some of the tell tale signs that led up to the decision,” said Kendall Owens, the Forrest City district’s public relations director.

There are 24 positive cases among staff and students with another 32 in quarantine due to close contact in Forrest City. While students learn from home, teachers and staff will remain at school.

Owens said when you do not have as many bodies in the buildings, it help prevent spreading the risk.

Jerry Flanoy has grandchildren in the school district. He agreed with the district’s decision to

move them back to virtual learning.

“Oh it’s going good. It’s going good. They love it,” Flanoy said.

School leaders said the goal in Forrest City is to reduce the number of positive COVID-19 cases. They are certainly hoping next week during Thanksgiving break that families will be as safe as possible.

Owens said they cannot predict what is going to happen once they return from Thanksgiving break.

“We can hope that we don’t have larger numbers and a larger outbreak which forces us to make this decision again,” Owens said.